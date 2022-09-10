Rohan Bopanna to skip Davis Cup due to injury

India will be missing their veteran doubles star Rohan Bopanna in action at the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Norway, scheduled to be held on September 16 and 17, owing to an injury.

The 2017 French Open Mixed Doubles champion, Rohan Bopanna has decided to skip the Davis Cup tie after being advised to rest owing to a knee inflammation he suffered.

"I have had to make a tough call this week against my constant love & devotion towards representing the country & withdraw from the Davis Cup team against Norway. I have an inflammation on my knee & have been advised to rest it before I start competing again," tweeted the Indian tennis player on Saturday.

Rohan Bopanna played a very crucial role in the Davis Cup World Group I Playoffs in March earlier this year when India locked horns against Denmark. Together with partner Divij Sharan, Bopanna won his doubles match to get India the win.

The Davis Cup squad from India for the Norway tie has Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri and Mukund Sasikumar in the mix, aside from Rohan Bopanna.

It remains to be seen if anybody replaces Bopanna on the squad now.