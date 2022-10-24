Log In
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna finishes runner-up in European Open men's doubles

The second-seeded men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop finished as the runners-up at the European Open.

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop are into the quarterfinals of the French Open 2022 (Source: Getty)
Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop  (Source: Getty)

Updated: 2022-10-24T14:56:10+05:30

The second-seeded men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, on Sunday, finished as the runners-up at the ATP 250 European Open. The Indo-Dutch pair went down 6-3, 3-6, 5-10 to the all Dutch pair of Tallon Grieskspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp in the a hard-fought final.

Bopanna and Middelkoop started well as they broke right in the second game of the first set. The Indo-Dutch pair then cruised to win the first set 6-3, but Grieskspoor and Zandschulp were too hot to handle for the remainder of the contests.


During the duration of the match, Bopanna and Middelkoop hit nine aces and converted 3 out of their 4 break points. They had earlier reached the final with a hard fought 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, 10-7 win over Sander Arends and David Pel in the semifinal.

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop had combined to lift the men's doubles title at Tel Aviv Open earlier this month.

