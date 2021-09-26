Rohan Bopanna to reunite with Pakistan's Aisam Qureshi for ATP 250 Sofia Open

The feared tennis men's doubles duo of Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi are set to reunite yet again this year. The Indo-Pak Express, as they are referred to by the fans, will team up for the Sofia Open - an ATP 250 event, starting tomorrow.



🇮🇳🇵🇰 EXPRESS RETURNS@rohanbopanna and @aisamhqureshi to partner each other at ATP 250 Sofia starting Monday pic.twitter.com/xWuyPVuqAo — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) September 26, 2021

Bopanna and Qureshi had earlier teamed up after almost seven years for the Mexican Open in March this year. This reunion of the Indo-Pak comes at a time when political tensions between the two countries have once again reached great heights with a war of words in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi were one of the most feared men's doubles pair during their younger days in the early 2000s. The duo has won a total of five ATP titles together had even reached the final of the US Open 2010.