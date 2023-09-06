Rohan Bopanna reaches US Open men's doubles semifinals

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, partnering Matthew Ebden of Australia, progressed to the semifinals of the US Open in the wee hours of Wednesday. Bopanna now stands a chance to play the Grand Slam final after 13 years.



Bopanna, 43, played the US Open final in 2010 in partnership with Pakistani Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

On Tuesday, the Indo-Australian pair won their quarterfinal match in straight sets (7-6(10), 6-1) against the American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

For the six-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair, this is the second Grand Slam semifinals. They also reached the semifinals at the Wimbledon in 2023.

Bopanna and Ebden saved seven set points in the opening set before winning the second to reach the semifinals. They will face the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the semifinals.



Bopanna and Ebden began their campaign at the US Open with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic.

The sixth-seeded pair defeated the Kazakh-Russian pair of Andrey Golubev and Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-3 in the second round before beating the all-British duo of Julian Cash and Henry Patten 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(6) in third.

Bopanna and Ebden have won the Doha and Indian Wells titles in 2023.