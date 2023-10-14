Rohan Bopanna enters ATP Top 5, marches into Shanghai Masters final

Rohan Bopanna, 43, and Matthew Ebden reached the Rolex Shanghai Masters Final on Friday. This marked Bopanna's third Masters final of the season, and in doing so, he shattered his own world record for being the oldest Masters finalist in history.

In a time when most professional athletes contemplate retirement, Rohan Bopanna is authoring a career story that leaves spectators in awe. The 43-year-old doubles specialist is defying age as he returns to the Top 5 in the Live ATP Rankings. This feat, last achieved in October 2013, is remarkable on its own. What's even more astonishing is that he now stands as the oldest player ever to break into the ATP's top 5.

Bopanna and Ebden defeated France's Fabien Reboul/Sadio Doumbia 7-6 (0), 4-6, [10-2] in the semifinal and will face Spain's Marcel Granollers/Horacio Ceballos in the final on Saturday.

In the Live ATP Race to Turin World Tour Finals, Bopanna currently holds a remarkable third place. Bopanna has had an astonishing 2023 season. He reached a staggering six finals, a feat of excellence by any measure.

And, in a narrative twist of fate, Bopanna and his Australian partner Ebden achieved poetic justice by avenging their loss at the French Open earlier this year to the formidable duo of Doumbia and Reboul.

Rohan Bopanna's journey this season is nothing short of a historic masterpiece. His age-defying achievements, historical milestones, and remarkable consistency in a physically demanding sport are a testament to his unwavering passion and skill. As he continues to set new standards and defy the boundaries of age in tennis, Bopanna's journey is a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes and a cause for celebration in the world of tennis.