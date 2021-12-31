Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan pair up to begin 2022 tennis season

Intending to kickstart the new year on a strong note, Indian tennis doubles No. 1 player Rohan Bopanna will be joining forces with India No. 1 singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first tournament of 2022 where they will be participating. The Australian swing is all set to roll come January and Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan will warm-up for the first Grand Slam of the year by playing in the ATP Adelaide 250 tournament that is scheduled to begin from 3rd January 2022.

Rohan Bopanna, who usually pairs up with Canadian sensation Denis Shapovalov for men's doubles of late, has decided to switch partners and has taken on board an in-form Ramkumar Ramanathan. Shapovalov, who played in the Abu Dhabi World Tennis Championships event where he even defeated the defending champion, Rafael Nadal in the third-place play-off, has also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after arriving in Sydney for the Australian Open season. With Shapovalov out of action now, Bopanna's choice to play with Ramkumar Ramanathan only seems natural.

🇮🇳 Doubles No.1 Rohan Bopanna and 🇮🇳 Singles No.1 Ramkumar Ramanathan to partner at ATP 250 Adelaide starting next week@rohanbopanna @ramkumar1994 pic.twitter.com/czQENr6aZR — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) December 30, 2021

The duo shared a video recently from the courts of Adelaide where they are hitting already for the upcoming tournament and expressed their excitement for the all-Indian pair-up for the event.

Recently, the 27-year-old Ramkumar Ramanathan reached a personal pinnacle when he won his career's first ATP Challenger title in Manama, Bahrain as well. With Bopanna, the seasoned doubles player and 2017 French Open Mixed Doubles champion, Ramkumar has paired up earlier as well, especially for Davis Cup ties of India.

