Rohan Bopanna honoured with Rajyaotsava award by Karnataka government

The Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna was honoured with the Rajyaotsava award by the Karnataka state government on Tuesday. The 41-year-old took to his Twitter account to express his gratitude for the same.



It's an honour to receive the Rajyotsava Award, one of highest Civilian Awards and for the State to recognise my achievements and contribution to Indian Tennis.

I am so grateful to the honorable CM @BSBommai on presenting me this award. @RAshokaBJP

Thankful to everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7p02XytKY0 — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) November 30, 2021

The Rajyotsava award is the second-highest civilian honour conferred by the Karnataka state government annually. It is awarded across 24 categories and includes a gold medal and cash prize worth INR. 1 lakh.