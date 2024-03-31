Rohan Bopanna creates history, wins elusive Miami Masters title

The Indo-Australian pair Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden continued their fine run in 2024 and won the first-ever ATP Miami Masters on Saturday late night.

The pair won the final six points of the championship match for a 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-6 triumph against Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Bopanna and Ebden had three set points on serve at 6-5 in the opening set but were then forced to rally from a set down as the clash between the top two seeded teams lived up to their reputation.

Miami Masters 🙌 Bopanna & Ebden complete the career Sunshine Double with a 6-7 6-3 10-6 victory over Dodig and Krajicek at Miami Open

With this title, Bopanna broke his record and became the oldest man to win a Masters 1000 title on the ATP circuit at the age of 44. He claimed the record last year by winning the Indian Wells title.

Bopanna also became only the second Indian player after Leander Paes to reach the finals of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events.

“It’s amazing. As long as you are doing well in these big events, it’s what we play for. I want to do well in the Masters 1000s and the Grand Slams. It’s good to keep that record going and keep giving everyone else a run for their money," said Bopanna after his Miami Masters triumph.

With this win, the duo consolidated their position in first place in the PIF ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings.

Earlier this year, Bopanna/Ebden won their first grand slam title after winning the Australian Open 2024 and this is their second title at ATP Masters 1000 level after their 2023 title run in Indian Wells.