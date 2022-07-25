Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop finish as runners-up at Hamburg Open

Seeded fourth at the Hamburg European Open ATP 500 event, the Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop finished as runners-up as they lost a gripping encounter against the unseeded duo of Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool.

This was Rohan Bopanna's fourth final of the 2022 season, and second finish as runners-up. Earlier in the year, Bopanna won two titles with fellow Indian tennis ace Ramkumar Ramanathan at Adelaide and Maharashtra. Later, Bopanna and Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov reached the finals of the Qatar Open. At Hamburg, it was Bopanna's fourth final - but the Indo-Dutch pair could not convert the match into a win and lost, 2-6, 4-6, in a match that lasted a little over an hour.

In the finals, Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool came in all guns blazing and won three of the five break point opportunities. Still, Bopanna and Middelkoop, who reached the French Open semifinal this year, couldn't convert any of the three break point opportunities they had, making the match automatically slide in favour of their opponents who played a solid game on the clay surface.

En route to the finals, however, Bopanna and Middelkoop defeated Argentine-Spanish top-seeds Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in the semi-finals to book their place in the title clash.