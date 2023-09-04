Tennis
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden reaches US Open quarterfinals
The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair fired 13 aces and won 81 per cent of their first-serve points to seal victory in a match that lasted for two hours and 22 minutes.
India's ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna, partnering Australia's Matthew Ebden, reached the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday as they beat Britain's Julian Cash and Henry Patten 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(10-6).
Bopanna and Ebden will face top-seeded Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski or Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the quarterfinals.
Earlier, Bopanna and Ebden defeated Andrey Golubev and Roman Safiullin in the second round and the Australian duo of Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic in the first.
Earlier this season, Bopanna and Ebden won hard courts titles in Doha and Indian Wells. They are currently fifth in The Pepperstone ATP Live Doubles teams Rankings, aiming to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals.
However, in mixed doubles, Rohan Bopanna and her partner Aldila Sutjiadi lost to American Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend in the pre-quarterfinals.