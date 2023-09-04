Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden reaches US Open quarterfinals

India's ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna, partnering Australia's Matthew Ebden, reached the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday as they beat Britain's Julian Cash and Henry Patten 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(10-6).

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair fired 13 aces and won 81 per cent of their first-serve points to seal victory in a match that lasted for two hours and 22 minutes.

Bopanna and Ebden will face top-seeded Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski or Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the quarterfinals.

6th seed pair of 🇮🇳Rohan Bopanna and 🇦🇺Matthew Ebden beat Andrey Golubev and Roman Safiullin in straight sets to reach the RO16 in Men's Doubles at the #USOpen



Score: 6-3, 6-3



📷 @rohanbopanna pic.twitter.com/8XlcbRcQ0c — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 2, 2023

Earlier, Bopanna and Ebden defeated Andrey Golubev and Roman Safiullin in the second round and the Australian duo of Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic in the first.

Bopanna & Ebden win 10-6 in an epic 3rd round battle



See how much it means to @rohanbopanna & his fans 👇



They advance to the #USOpen quarterfinals #WatchMoreDOUBLES pic.twitter.com/wOfP302uOE — Will Boucek (@WillBoucek) September 3, 2023

Earlier this season, Bopanna and Ebden won hard courts titles in Doha and Indian Wells. They are currently fifth in The Pepperstone ATP Live Doubles teams Rankings, aiming to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals.

However, in mixed doubles, Rohan Bopanna and her partner Aldila Sutjiadi lost to American Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend in the pre-quarterfinals.