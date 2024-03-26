Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden reaches quarterfinals of Miami Open

India's star tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden reached the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Miami Open with a win over Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski.



The top-seeded Bopanna and Ebden needed one hour and 39 minutes to pull off a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win against the Monegasque Nys and Polish Zielinski in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 on Monday night.

The Indo-Australian pair will face Australia’s John Patrick Smith and Netherlands Sem Verbeek in the quarterfinals.

Bopanna and Ebden, the defending champions of the Australian Open, hit four aces and won 84 per cent (37/44) of their first serve points. In January, after winning the Australian Open men's doubles title, Bopanna became the oldest player to become number one in men's doubles tennis.

Currently ranked 2 in the world Bopanna and his partner Ebden broke Nys and Zielinski in the 11th game to take a 6-5 lead. They then staved off a late challenge, saving a couple of break points before taking the 12th game and the opening set.

In the second set, both pairings fought hard, with not much separating them. Both pairings held on the set at 6-6 to take the match into the tiebreaker.

A double fault by Nys and Zielinski led to their downfall as Bopanna and Ebden capitalised on it to win the match.