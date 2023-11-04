Bopanna-Ebden reaches Paris Masters final, one step away from becoming world no. 1

Indian star tennis player Rohan Bopanna, partnering Matthew Ebden of Australia, put up a remarkable show to beat Harri Heliovaara and Mate Pavic 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-6 at the Rolex Paris Masters as the Indo-Australian pair moved closer to winning their third title of the season.



In a tightly-fought semifinal, Bopanna and Ebden masterly clinched 46 of 52 of their first serve points. They also saved all three break points to progress to the final after an 89-minute clash.

If they win on Sunday in Paris, Bopanna and Ebden would topple Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek from the world no. 1 position in men's doubles rankings by 60 points.

Bopanna and Ebden are looking for their second ATP Masters 1000 crown of the year, having won the Indian Wells title in March.



They won 12 of their last 14 matches, progressing to the final at the US Open and Shanghai Masters.

They will face off against Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury or Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the final on Sunday.

The Indo-Australian pair will play at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin later this month to wrap up their season.