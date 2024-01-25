Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden reach Australian Open final

The world no.1, Rohan Bopanna alongside his Australian partner Matthew Ebden reached his second consecutive final of the Grand Slam with a win in the semis of the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

The Indo-Australian duo reached the final after beating Czech Republic's Tomas Machac and his Chinese partner Zhizhen Zhang( 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7)) in the semis. This is Rohan's First-ever Australian Open final in the Men's doubles category.

The semi-final clash here at the Rod Laver arena started with Rohan kickstarting the match with his perfect serving and taking the first game without losing any points. Then, the first break of the match came when Thomas Machac was unable to hold his serve and gave a 3-1 lead to the Indo-Australian pair and then they took the first set with 6-3 with a perfect serving set.

In the second game, Matthew Ebden could not hold on to his first serving game of the set and gave a 3-1 lead to the opponents which they fully capitalise and took the match to a decider after winning the second set with a 6-3.

The final set was much closer starting with an early advantage of 3-1 for Rohan and Matthew when Thomas could not hold on to his serve. Rohan gets the opportunity to close the match with his serve in game 9 but could not convert that and the match went into a super tie-breaker, which was going neck-on-neck until the 15 points.

Rohan got the second opportunity to finish the match with his final two serves and this time he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He will aim for his first-ever grand-slam title in the men's doubles with a win in the final, which will be his third Grand Slam final in this category. The last one was in the US Open in 2023, where he just fell short of the title losing to Rajeev Ram And Joe Salisbury in a tight three-setter.