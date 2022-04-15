Bopanna/Murray storm into Semi-final of Monte Carlo Masters

Rohan Bopanna and Jamie Murray have stormed into the semi-finals of the Monte Carlos Masters ATP tournament. They overcame Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers with a match score of 7-6,7-6.

The match itself was extremely close and the stats prove the same. Both sides won 12 service games during the match with Bopanna/Murray winning 28 receiving points versus 24 of their opponents.

Both the games went into the tiebreaker and had similar scores of 10-8 and 10-8. Bopanna especially was playing a brilliant game today and was coordinating extremely well with Jamie Murray throughout the match.

Their opponents however proved to be tricky and did not let the Indo-Brit pair take a considerable lead at any point during the match.

However, they did just enough to upset the third seeds and take a well-deserved place in the semifinals to be played tomorrow.