Tennis: Rohan Bopanna enters Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 16

Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna and partner Ben Shelton advanced to the men's doubles round of 16 at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters ATP 1000 event on Sunday.

Bopanna and Shelton got the better of Francisco Cerundolo and Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets in the opening round of the competition.

The Indo-American pair did not have the best of starts as they were broken in just their second serve in the third game of the first set.

They, however, bounced back to break Cerundolo and Tabilo in the next game to equalise at 2-2.

The two pairs held their serves for the next three games before Bopanna-Shelton broke again to take a 5-3 lead. They then held their serve next to pocket the opening set 6-3 in 27 minutes.

The second set saw both Bopanna-Shelton and Cerundolo-Tabilo holding their own serves for the first ten games.

With the scores reading 5-5, the Indo-American duo broke through to lead 6-5. They then held their serve 40-15 to pocket a hard fought second set 7-6 and wrap up the match in an hour and nine minutes.

The other Indian in contention in the competition – Yuki Bhambri and partner Alexei Popyrin – will open their campaign on Monday. They will take on Jan-Lennard Struff and Alex de Minaur in the first round.