Tennis

Miami Open: Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov upset top seeds to enter quarterfinals

Bopanna and Shapovalov defeated the World No. 1 pair in straight sets by a score of 6-3, 7-6 and will move onto the quarterfinal round of the Miami Tennis Open

Denis Shapovalov and Rohan Bopanna
X

Denis Shapovalov and Rohan Bopanna (Source: Indian Tennis Daily)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2022-03-28T12:19:37+05:30

Rohan Bopanna and his doubles partner Denis Shapovalov have defeated the World No. 1 men's doubles team at the ongoing ATP Miami Open. The duo finished their opponents Mate Pavić and Nikola Mektić by a score of 6-3, 7-6 to move into the quarterfinal round.

They will now face Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski in the quarterfinal round match. A video shows the crowd giving them a round of applause at the end of the match after a brilliant display of tennis by them.


