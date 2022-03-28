Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
Miami Open: Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov upset top seeds to enter quarterfinals
Bopanna and Shapovalov defeated the World No. 1 pair in straight sets by a score of 6-3, 7-6 and will move onto the quarterfinal round of the Miami Tennis Open
Rohan Bopanna and his doubles partner Denis Shapovalov have defeated the World No. 1 men's doubles team at the ongoing ATP Miami Open. The duo finished their opponents Mate Pavić and Nikola Mektić by a score of 6-3, 7-6 to move into the quarterfinal round.
They will now face Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski in the quarterfinal round match. A video shows the crowd giving them a round of applause at the end of the match after a brilliant display of tennis by them.
