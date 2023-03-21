Tennis: Rohan Bopanna climbs to number 11 in ATP doubles ranking

The Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna, on Monday, climbed to number 11 in the ATP doubles rankings after his title win alongside Matthew Ebden at the prestigious Indian Wells.

The Indo-Australian pair had clinched the men's doubles title at the Indian Wells with a 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 win over Skupski and Koolhof on Sunday. Thanks to this feat, Bopanna also became the oldest ever player to win a ATP Masters 1000 title in tennis history.

Bopanna now has a total of 4320 doubles ranking points and is the highest ranked Indian in the ATP doubles ranking list. He is now just 210 points shy of the tenth placed American Austin Krajicek.

Incidentally, this is also Rohan Bopanna's highest-ever rank since July 2016. His career best world rank in doubles was number 3 achieved way back in 2013.

Rohan Bopanna will now be seen in action at the 2023 Miami Open alongside Ebden from Thursday. They will be the sixth seeds in the tournament. A good run here could well propel the Indian to the top 10 in ATP doubles world ranking.



