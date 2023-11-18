ATP Finals 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden loses in semifinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden's journey at ATP Finals 2023 ended in the semifinals on Saturday with a straight-set (5-7, 4-6) defeat against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Rohan-Ebden, seeded third in the tournament after having a fantastic year as a pair collecting 5990 points from the ATP circuit, lost to the fifth-seeded Spanish-Argentine pair in the semifinals.

Earlier, Bopanna and Ebden qualified for the semifinals after winning two of their three matches in the round-robin stage.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lose in the Semifinals of the #ATPFinals2023 against Wimbledon runners-up Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos to end their fantastic run! 👏



Score: 5-7, 4-6 #Tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/QyRUCiyFFc — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 18, 2023

In the first set, the match was tightly poised as all four players were easily holding on to their serves, but then Ebden gave two break points on his serve at 5-5 which Granollers and Zeballos grabbed with both hands to take advantage in the first set and later won it 7-5.

In the second set, Ebden again got broken on his first serve of the set which included two double faults, which gave a 2-1 lead to Granollers and Zeballos. On the other hand, Bopanna won two back-to-back games on his serve without losing any points to keep them in the match.

But, this Spanish-Argentine pair didn't show any signs of falling back and won the second set 6-4 and won the match without dropping any game.