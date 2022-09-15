From a ball boy to tennis GOAT- Roger Federer's career in photos

Roger Federer announced his retirement today through an Instagram post saying that Laver Cup 2022 will be his last ATP event.

Having dominated the sport of tennis for two decades, the Swiss maestro last played at Wimbledon in 2021. He retires with 8 Wimbledon titles, 6 Australian Open titles, 5 Wimbledon titles and 1 French Open title.

1. 11-year-old Roger Federer as a ball boy at Swiss Indoors, 1993. Recalling his childhood days Federer quoted famously in 2018, "At heart, I am always going to be a ball boy."

From the ball boy at Basel, Switzerland to one of the greatest tennis world has seen, Roger Federer had one hell of a journey. (Credits- Tennis World)

2. 16-year-old Roger Federer with his Wimbledon Boy's single title in 1998.

3. A 20-year-old Roger Federer at 2022 US Open 2002 where he crashed out in 4th round.

4. First taste of victory. Roger Federer kissing his first grand slam trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2003.

5. Roger Federer came back to win at Wimbledon again defeating Andy Roddick in a rain-affected final that same year.

6. Federer would assert his dominance on the hard court with his first Australian Open title in 2004.

7. Roger Federer stamped his authority in the tennis world with a hattrick of grand slams after winning the US Open in 2004.

8. Federer started slowly in the 2005 season losing in both the Australian Open and French Open. Later in the season, he would make a comeback at the US Open to win his first grand slam of the season following it up with Wimbledon.

9. Roger Federer at the Swiss Open, Basel in 2006. Federer had his career-best season in 2006 winning 12 titles and missed closely on the career grand slam after his only loss against Rafael Nadal in French Open.

10. Federer with his fourth-successive US Open title after defeating a young Novak Djokovic in straight sets in 2007.

11. Federer against Nadal in arguably one of the greatest tennis matches in 2008. Nadal defeated Federer to win Wimbledon 2008 with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 6-7,6-7, 9-7.

12. Federer partnered with Stan Wawrinka to win his first-ever gold medal at a multi-sporting event after winning the men's doubles title at Beijing Olympics 2008.

13. Roger Federer after completing the career grand slam in June 2009. He finally won the only remaining trophy in his cabinet after defeating Robin Soderling of Sweden.

14. Federer with Andy Murray after defeating him in the 2012 Wimbledon final and leaving him winless in the last four finals.

15. In 2013 Wimbledon, Roger Federer exited in the second round leaving everyone in shock and indicating the end of his dominance on the Wimbledon court.

16. Federer won his 1000th singles match and created history in the process.

17. In 2016, Federer only played two grand slams owing to a knee injury and exited both in the semi-finals.

18. Roger Federer created history by becoming the first-ever tennis player to win 20 grand slams after winning the Australian Open 2018.

19. Roger Federer after his loss in Wimbledon 2021. The last time he graced the grass court.