In retirement year, Sania Mirza is back into doubles top 25 rankings

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza has shown no rust in her form and is slowly but surely making her way to the top again as the former World No. 1 doubles star has re-entered the Top 25 of the WTA rankings, since her return from maternity break.

The 6-time Grand Slam champion announced earlier in the year during the Australian Open that this will be her final season of playing tennis professionally, as she intends to retire. But Sania Mirza surely wants to call it quits with tennis on a high and her form has been telling of such intentions as the 2022 tennis season has been wonderful for the Hyderabadi tennis ace.

SANIA MIRZA RE-ENTERS WTA TOP 25



On the back of extremely consistent performances this season, former world no.1 Sania Mirza re-entered the world's top 25 doubles rankings



Sania has made 2 Finals and 4 Semi-Finals this season so far pic.twitter.com/FoDufy59r6 — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) May 24, 2022

Breaking into the Top 25 on the WTA rankings, Sania Mirza has had a brilliant run so far in 2022 with 2 finals and 4 semi-final finishes so far.



With her French Open campaign also slated to start, where she will be continuing her partnership with Czech player, Lucie Hradecka in the women's doubles and joining forces with Ivan Dodig for the mixed - Sania Mirza is keen on gaining more points from the clay-court Grand Slam.

Coming into the French Open, Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka finished as the runners-up at the WTA 250 Strasbourg tournament and at the Italian Open, they went till the semi-finals while at the clay-court Charleston Open in April, Mirza-Hradecka stood runners-up, once more.