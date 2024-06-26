Rethin Pranav, the top-ranked junior tennis player in India, has officially joined the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association’s (TNTA) elite player development programme, ‘The Next Level’.

Rethin’s inclusion in the programme is due to his superlative performance in four world-ranking events in Europe, where he played two singles finals and as many doubles finals.

Indian Junior No. 1 Rethin Pranav to be mentored by Somdev Devvarman



Rethin will now relocate his training base to the TNTA in Chennai.



Read more here: https://t.co/bWQQ2whtpC pic.twitter.com/WHz2xhJbeq — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) June 26, 2024

Having previously trained at the Rohan Bopanna Academy in Bengaluru, Rethin will now move his training base to Chennai. At TNTA, he will be mentored by former Indian international Somdev Devvarman and TNTA’s player development director Rajeev Vijaykumar.



Rethin's immediate goal is to qualify for the Junior US Open, with high hopes of doing so through his impressive form. The TNTA and the entire Indian tennis community eagerly anticipate his success on the international stage.



TNTA’s ‘The Next Level’ Programme



The Next Level’ is an extensive player development program launched by the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) to identify and cultivate talented young tennis players in the state. This program offers full support, including access to top-tier coaching, training facilities, and competitive opportunities, with the goal of developing future tennis champions.