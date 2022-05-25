French Open 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan wins a Grand Slam match for the first time

Making his debut at the French Open 2022 in doubles, Indian tennis ace Ramkumar Ramanathan delivered a solid performance and claimed his career's first-ever win in the main draw match at any Grand Slam.

Pairing with American, Hunter Reese, Ramkumar Ramanathan took on the German pair of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte in the first round of the French Open 2022 and battled a lot of nerves by saving 13 of the 13 break points they faced and eventually, won the match 7-6(4), 6-3.

MAIDEN GRAND SLAM WIN FOR RAMKUMAR RAMANATHAN@ramkumar1994 and partner Hunter Reese saved 13 out of 13 break points to down the German pair of Altmaier/Otte at the Roland Garros Men's Doubles Round 1



[R1] 🇮🇳Ramanathan/🇺🇲Reese d. 🇩🇪 Altmaier/🇩🇪Otte 7-6(4) 6-3

The 27-year-old Indian tennis sensation has always been remarkably gifted in singles but he couldn't make it past the singles qualifiers at the French Open. Instead, choosing to play doubles at a Grand Slam for the first time, however, Ramkumar Ramanathan seems to have made a start on the right foot as he recorded his career's first-ever Grand Slam match victory.



The unseeded Indo-American duo will hope to keep this winning momentum going as they are slated to take on the sixth-seeded British-Dutch pair of Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof next.