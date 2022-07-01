Wimbledon 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan exits men's doubles in first round

Indian tennis ace Ramkumar Ramanathan and his partner Tomislav Brkic exited the ongoing Wimbledon men's doubles event after failing to win their first match. The American pair in Nicholas Monroe and Tommy Paul ousted the Indian-Bosnian duo 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in straight sets, and just in over two hours.



The first set was a unrivalled one as the Americans won it 6-3, but Ramanathan and his partner gave a good fight in the succeeding two sets.

Unfortunately, grit and determination wasn't enough as luck was not on the unseeded pair. They lost both the second and third sets in tiebreakers, which was quite heartbreaking for Ramanathan and co, despite their valiant charge for a comeback.

It has been a disappointing few days for all Indian tennis fans as they first saw veteran Sania Mirza bow out of the women's doubles event of what could be her last ever stint at Wimbledon. She too exited the first round with Czech partner Lucie Hradecka.