Qatar Open: Rohan Bopanna/Mathew Ebden enter doubles final

This is the pair's second consecutive final.

Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Eden (Source: ABN Amro Open)

The Bridge Desk

Published: 23 Feb 2023 3:07 PM GMT

Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden have advanced into the final of the doubles event of the ongoing Qatar Open, an ATP 250 event. The pair defeated the United Kingdom duo of Jonny O'Mara and Dan Evans in the semi-finals.

Third-seeded Bopanna/Ebden got a straight sets victory against O'Mara/Evans (6-4, 6-3). In the quarter-finals, they had beaten Indians Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni in a match which was taken to a decider (1-6, 6-4, 11-9).

Bopanna and Ebden will now face Constant Lestienne of France and Botic Van De Zandschulp of Netherlands in the doubles finals.

This is Bopanna/Ebden's second final in a week, after they finished as runners-up in the ATP 500 Rotterdam Open, as third-seeded duo of Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig got the better of them in the final.

