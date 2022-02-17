Qatar Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov cruise into finals

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna is on a great roll in his career currently as he has entered the finals of yet another tournament, this time along with Canadian sensation Denis Shapovalov.

Playing at the ATP 250 Qatar Open, the duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov stayed in cruise control to win their semi-final clash against Botic van de Zandschulp and Mackenzie McDonald, defeating them in straight sets, 6-4, 7(7)-6(2).

At the ATP Rotterdam Open last week, the Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov had made it to the quarter-final stages. However, in Qatar, the pair seem to be enjoying a better spree as they won pretty easily today.

Save for the second set being a little heated and getting into a tie-breaker, Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov didn't have much trouble taming the Dutch-American pair.



Rohan Bopanna, who has already won 2 titles this season - the Adelaide International and the Maharashtra Open, both with fellow Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan, is on the verge of getting his third as he has entered the finals at Qatar Open now, although with Denis Shapovalov by his side now.

In 2022, Bopanna hasn't lost in any of the finals he has been two, having won both. It remains to be seen if he can keep that streak going.