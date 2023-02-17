PTL Sports Group to host courses for Indian tennis enthusiasts

New Delhi-based PTL Sports Group is offering online and offline learning opportunities for Indian tennis coaches, parents and players in the months of March and April. This is a major step taken by PTL Sports Group to show its commitment to helping Indian tennis coaches and improving the Indian tennis ecosystem.

It is evident that coaches are an integral part of a player's success and the more skilled and knowledgeable coaches are, the more successful their players become. The teachings are useful for tennis parents and players as well.

The incredible opportunities are beginning with the 3rd edition of the World Tennis Conference (WTC3) in which more than 50 tennis icons will be talking about key fundamental concepts, principles and aspects of the development of elite tennis players.

The speakers include legendary coach Toni Nadal, Wimbledon Champion Pat Cash, Former World No. 2 and Indian Wells Tournament Director Tommy Haas, revolutionary tennis analyst Craig O'shannessy and Brad Gilbert who is a former coach of Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick among many others.

The conference will take place online from 30 March to 2 April 2023 but the conference content will be available to watch repeatedly until at least 17 May 2023. Indian coaches who would like to register for the conference can sign up here and avail of a discount of USD 29 on the two levels of tickets organically priced at USD 149 and USD 249.

Meanwhile, the C & B Level Course of the Global Professional Tennis Coach Association (GPTCA) which is certified by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) will take place from 31 March to 2 April 2023 at PBI Bangalore based at Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

It is the only course certified by the governing body of men’s tennis. The main speaker of the event is GPTCA President Alberto Castellani who has created champions like Janko Tipsarevic, Marc Rosset and Ivo Karlovic.

The second speaker is PBI India Technical Director Cesar Morales who is the man behind the success of the new generation of Indian players like India No. 4 Sahaja Yamalapalli and Rishi Reddy. A coach can sign up for the course by writing to [email protected]

And last but not least, Top Level Tennis aka TLT is a platform to learn tennis tips and tricks online from some of the best names in the industry. TLT offers six pre-recorded courses - one of the courses is given by former World No. 1 and winner of Six Grand Slams Boris Becker.

Other instructors include Marco Panichi, the fitness coach of current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Wolfgang Thiem, father and coach of 2020 US Open Champion Dominic Thiem. A coach can sign up for these courses directly on the official TLT website, https://topleveltennis.com/in.

So coaches! What are you waiting for? Sing up, learn and grow as a tennis coach!

