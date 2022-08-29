Pro Tennis League welcomes entries for 'Road to PTL' events in Bengaluru and Delhi

The Pro Tennis League (PTL) is set for a grand return with a fourth season loading for December 1st to 5th at the R.K Khanna Tennis Stadium.

In the lead-up to the exciting league, the Next Gen will get an opportunity to show their skills at the Road to PTL events, which would fetch them a great chance to feature in the main league itself and hit the court with some of the country's finest tennis stars like Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri.

On the lookout for real talent and to promote the spirit of tennis among the Next Gen, PTL will be organising the Road to PTL events - one in Bengaluru (1st-2nd October) and the other in New Delhi (6th-7th October), where players - both men, aged 25 and under and women, aged 21 and below, can play their hearts out and give their best shot at winning the events and earn this rave opportunity of participating in PTL Season 4.

To register for the Road to PTL events, one simply has to mail their entries to [email protected] by the deadlines.

The winners from the two categories will be automatically available for PTL Auctions and will stand the grand chance to be picked by any of the 8 teams competing in the PTL and become a part of the elite group of tennis players participating in the action-packed league scheduled for the first week of December.

Not only that, this will serve as a wonderful opportunity for the Next Gen players to get to play, compete, train and mingle with some of the best tennis players the country has to offer and learn from them too!

With such a unique chance at hand to share the stage with esteemed players, go ahead and register and pick up the racquet if you are a Next Gen player (U25 Men and U21 Women) and come earn yourself a chance to feature in PTL Season 4.

Here's how you can take part in Road to PTL - Details:



1. Road to PTL - Bangalore (1st-2nd October)

Entry deadline - 24th September

2. Road to PTL - Delhi (6th-7th October)

Entry deadline - 29th September

Categories: Next Gen (U25 Men and U21 Women)

You can send your entries to [email protected].