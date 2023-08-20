Pro Tennis League Season 5 returns with a new team from Mumbai

This year, PTL introduced a thrilling addition to its lineup with the inception of the Mumbai Acers, owned by a young team led by Ms. Gauri Agarwal, a former tennis player turned sports business professional. Other team owners of Acers include Mr. Karan Agarwal, Ms. Yashvi Mulchandani and Mr. Sahil Mulchandani.

Gauri has taken the reins of the The much-anticipated Season 5 of the Pro Tennis League (PTL) is all set to captivate tennis enthusiasts as it returns to the prestigious RK Khanna Tennis Stadium from 6th December to 10th December 2023.newly established Mumbai Acers team. With her experience as a former tennis player and her current role at the CEO's Office at Sportz Interactive, Gauri brings a fresh perspective to PTL's ever-evolving landscape.

Season 4 of PTL, held in December 2022, showcased an extraordinary gathering of top tennis professionals. The event saw the participation of renowned players such as Tunisian sensation Malek Jaziri, then India No. 1 Ramkumar Ramanathan, Arjuna Awardee Divij Sharan, Fenesta National Champion Manish Sureshkumar, and Olympian Vishnu Vardhan among others. The presence of accomplished doubles specialists including N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan added excitement to the tournament.

The women's tennis category featured an equally impressive roster of talent. Players like Riya Bhatia and Sahaja Yamalapalli, both esteemed Members of the Indian Billie Jean King Cup team, displayed their prowess on the court alongside competitors like Jennifer Luikham, Sharmada Balu, Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi, and Sathwika Sama. The tournament provided a platform for India's finest junior and senior players to showcase their skills and exchange experiences with some of the best players in the international circuit.

PTL Season 5 promises to continue this legacy of excellence and camaraderie, reaffirming its position as a week-long celebration of Indian tennis. With the introduction of the Mumbai Acers and its young and committed team owners, this season is poised to set new benchmarks in sports entertainment.

The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly anticipate the electrifying matches, heart-stopping rallies, and unforgettable moments that define the Pro Tennis League. Stay tuned for updates and announcements regarding PTL Season 5 as it approaches, promising to be a spectacle that tennis enthusiasts simply cannot afford to miss.