Pro Tennis League Season 4: Story behind India's best Tennis festival

Pro Tennis League Season 4 concluded with Gurgaon Sapphires winning against Paramount Proec Tigers in a thrilling finale at R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium, Delhi.

A total of 64 top international and Indian players participated in the league this time representing eight different teams - Bangalore Challengers, DMG Delhi Crusaders, Gurgaon Sapphires, Jodhpur Sankara, Lucknow Aviators, Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas, Proveri Supersmashers, and Paramount Proec Tigers.

The Pro Tennis League was played across two legs over a period of four days between December 1st to December 4th.

With an exciting format and draws, Pro Tennis League featured players across different categories- Senior men, Senior Women, nextgen men and nextgen women. The format meant the young players got a chance to play with the seasoned pros and learn from them.

Talking about the interesting format, Ex-Indian Tennis star Zeeshan Ali said, " I think the format of PTL is amazing and the league system in India is becoming a big thing which is great for all the players. It's very good for juniors who can come and learn from the top professional players of India during the tournament. I would say it is like T20 tennis because you get a lot of matches in three hours. So, it's an exciting format which is attracting a lot of top players of the country."



The notable names among Indian players were Ramkumar Ramanathan, Vishnu Vardhan, Divij Sharan, National games medallist Sharmada Balu, Sravya Shivani, Riya Bhatia and many more.

Ramkumar Ramanathan said, "PTL is going to be a fun event and I am really excited to be back here to play in the tournament. I am thankful to the organizers for coming up with the fourth edition of the tournament and I am excited to play in it and show my tennis to the audience."

Young players such as Diva Dubey Bhatia, Karan Singh, Sachi Sharma, Shivang Bhatnagar, Mahika Khanna and many more get a chance to feature with the seasoned pro players and learn from them.



Reflecting back on the season, the Founder of PTL, Aditya Khanna said, " This is the biggest season we had with 64 players participating in eight different teams. We have created a unique format, a quick format where eight players will be playing nine matches mix of men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, mixed doubles and junior singles as well. So, it is going to be a point-based format where every point will count."

"We had the honour of having Zeeshan Ali back on the court after 20 years. It is a tennis festival where the whole Indian tennis gets together with all facets of the country. It's a wholesome league as the men's and women's are playing together and I am honoured to host this tournament," concluded Aditya Khanna.

