Pro Tennis League organises 'Road to PTL' events in Delhi, Mumbai and Jodhpur

Pro Tennis League (PTL) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 'Road to PTL' events, which will be held in Delhi, Mumbai, and Jodhpur this month. These events provide a remarkable opportunity for aspiring tennis players between the ages of 16 and 21 to showcase their skills and potentially share the stage with some of the nation's most exceptional tennis stars during PTL Season 5. The registration process is now open, and all young talents are encouraged to seize this chance by signing up!

PTL Season 5 is scheduled to take place from 6th to 10th December at the prestigious R.K Khanna Tennis Stadium in Delhi. In line with its commitment to nurturing tennis at the grassroots level, PTL has organised the Road to PTL series, aimed at supporting and promoting young tennis players across the country.



Last year's Road to PTL Delhi event witnessed the triumph of Denim Yadav and Kavya Khirwar, who emerged as the winners. Their exceptional performances earned them spots on the teams of Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas and DMG Delhi Crusaders, respectively. Similarly, Maanav Jain and Yashaswini Panwar, winners of the Road to PTL Bangalore event, secured positions on the Jodhpur Sankara team.



Building upon the success of previous years, PTL Sports Group is organising three Road to PTL events in different cities for Season 5. The first event will take place in Delhi on 6th October 2023 at DLTA. The second event is scheduled for 15th October 2023 at Girish Tennis/Practennis in Kandivali, Mumbai. The exact date for the Jodhpur event is yet to be determined. These events will serve as talent showcases, providing a platform for young players to demonstrate their potential.



Six exceptional players will be selected as winners from these events. Subsequently, on 28 October 2023, an auction will be held. The selected players will have the incredible opportunity to participate in the Main Event, which will take place in December.



To participate in this year's Road to PTL events, interested individuals need to complete a simple registration process. All they have to do is submit a Google Form, which is available at the following link: https://forms.gle/UBaQJ7VsbDmVAv9G7.



Don't miss this chance to embark on your journey towards tennis stardom and make your mark in the sport! For more information and updates on the Road to PTL events and PTL Season 5, follow PTL on Facebook and Instagram.