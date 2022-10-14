Tennis
Pro Tennis League 2022 Auction: Preview, Schedule, Dates, Venue
Here is everything you need to know about Pro Tennis League 2022 Auctions.
Pro Tennis League is scheduled from 1st December 2022 to 5th December 2022. The auction for the upcoming tournament will be held on the 16th of October.
PTL Auction Preview
The League has divided a total of 64 Players participating in the league into 8 Groups
- Professional Men's Players -1
- Professional Men's Players – 2
- Professional Women's Players
- Professional Men's Players – 3
- NextGen Tennis Players Men's – 1
- NextGen Tennis Players Women's – 1
- Senior Professional Players
- Wild Card Senior Professional Players
The Auction will be divided into 6 Stages, each stage will involve a particular set of players being auctioned.
Whereas, the Seniors Professional Player & Wild Card Senior Professional Players have been allotted to the respective teams by the League. They will not be part of the list of Players going for Auction.
The Wild Card Senior Professional Player is ONLY allowed to replace a Seniors Professional Player in his match and cannot replace any other Player in the matches.
Team Combination
Team Composition will be as follows, there will be a total of 8 members per team:
- Professional Men's Players -1 (ONE in Each Team)
- Professional Men's Players – 2 (ONE in Each Team)
- Professional Women's Players (ONE in Each Team)
- Professional Players Men's – 3 (ONE in Each Team)
- NextGen Tennis Players Men's – 1 (ONE in Each Team)
- NextGen Tennis Players Women's – 1 (ONE in Each Team)
- Senior Professional Players (ONE in Each Team) (Already allocated)
- Wild Card Senior Professional Players (ONE in Each Team) (Already Allocated)
PTL Auction Process
In an interesting format, the auction is kept totally virtual and has no relation to the real world.
The team Owner will be provided with a Virtual Budget of Points 1,50,00,000 for the Auctioning Process. This means that each of the players in the pool has been already given notional values after significant research by the League.
Here is the base price of the Players
- Professional Men's Players- 1-10,00,000
- Professional Women's Players- 10,00,000
- Professional Men's Players- 2- 5,00,000
- Professional Men's Players Men's – 3- 5,00,000
- NextGen Tennis Players Men's – 1- 5,00,000
- NextGen Tennis Players Women's - 5,00,000
Venue of PTL Auction
The auction will take place at the Davis Cup Lounge, R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium, R.K.Puram, New Delhi.