Pro Tennis League 2022 Auction: Preview, Schedule, Dates, Venue

Pro Tennis League is scheduled from 1st December 2022 to 5th December 2022. The auction for the upcoming tournament will be held on the 16th of October.



PTL Auction Preview

The League has divided a total of 64 Players participating in the league into 8 Groups

Professional Men's Players -1



Professional Men's Players – 2

Professional Women's Players

Professional Men's Players – 3

NextGen Tennis Players Men's – 1

NextGen Tennis Players Women's – 1

Senior Professional Players

Wild Card Senior Professional Players

The Auction will be divided into 6 Stages, each stage will involve a particular set of players being auctioned.



Whereas, the Seniors Professional Player & Wild Card Senior Professional Players have been allotted to the respective teams by the League. They will not be part of the list of Players going for Auction.



The Wild Card Senior Professional Player is ONLY allowed to replace a Seniors Professional Player in his match and cannot replace any other Player in the matches.

Team Combination

Team Composition will be as follows, there will be a total of 8 members per team:

Professional Men's Players -1 (ONE in Each Team)



Professional Men's Players – 2 (ONE in Each Team)

Professional Women's Players (ONE in Each Team)

Professional Players Men's – 3 (ONE in Each Team)

NextGen Tennis Players Men's – 1 (ONE in Each Team)

NextGen Tennis Players Women's – 1 (ONE in Each Team)



Senior Professional Players (ONE in Each Team) (Already allocated)

Wild Card Senior Professional Players (ONE in Each Team) (Already Allocated)

PTL Auction Process

In an interesting format, the auction is kept totally virtual and has no relation to the real world.

The team Owner will be provided with a Virtual Budget of Points 1,50,00,000 for the Auctioning Process. This means that each of the players in the pool has been already given notional values after significant research by the League.

Here is the base price of the Players

Professional Men's Players- 1-10,00,000



Professional Women's Players- 10,00,000

Professional Men's Players- 2- 5,00,000

Professional Men's Players Men's – 3- 5,00,000

NextGen Tennis Players Men's – 1- 5,00,000

NextGen Tennis Players Women's - 5,00,000

Venue of PTL Auction

The auction will take place at the Davis Cup Lounge, R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium, R.K.Puram, New Delhi.