Priyanshu Choudhary wins Road to PTL Jodhpur, books ticket to Harven PTL

In an impressive display of talent and determination, 21-year-old Priyanshu Choudhary emerged victorious at the Road to Pro Tennis League (PTL) event held at the Saradar Club in Jodhpur. Priyanshu, who travelled from Jaipur to participate in the event, secured a thrilling victory over local talent Bharat Phulwaria with a score of 12-10 in the final match consisting of the super tiebreaker.

As the winner of the Road to PTL Jodhpur event, Priyanshu Choudhary has earned an additional spot on team Sankara Stag Babolat Yoddhas for Season 5 of Harven PTL. This incredible opportunity will allow him to learn and train alongside top tennis professionals such as Davis Cup player Arjun Kadhe and Billie Jean King Cup player Riya Bhatia.

The Sankara Stag Babolat Yoddhas, led by Mr. Praveen Singh Dasapn of Sankara Furniture and Mr. Rakesh Kohli of Stag International, have shown great enthusiasm in welcoming Priyanshu to their team and believe that his addition will significantly strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.

Road to PTL Jodhpur winner Priyanshu Choudhary and runner-up Bharat Phulwaria pose with their coaches at Sardar Club, Jodhpur.

The event in Jodhpur was graced by the presence of Mr. Himanshu Gupta, IAS, District Collector and Magistrate of Jodhpur, who extended his heartfelt congratulations to both Priyanshu Choudhary and Bharat Phulwaria. He also wished them the best of luck in their future careers, recognizing the immense potential they exhibited during the tournament.



The 'Road to PTL' series provides a unique platform for emerging tennis talents between the ages of 16 and 21 to showcase their skills and potentially share the spotlight with some of India's most illustrious tennis luminaries during the upcoming Harven PTL Season 5, to be played from 6 to 10 December 2023 in New Delhi. It is an exceptional opportunity for young tennis players to learn from and be inspired by the widely popular tennis stars, while also making a name for themselves in the sport.

The Jodhpur event marked the third and final instalment in the 'Road to PTL 2023' series, with previous events held in Delhi and Mumbai last month. Vansh Bisht and Somya Arya emergedvictorious at the Delhi event held at the RK Khanna Tennis Complex, while Aarush Nitture and Gauri Mangaonkar clinched the title at the Mumbai event held at the Girish Mishra Tennis Academy in Kandivali.