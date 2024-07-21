Prarthana-Hartono win ITF W75 Porto Open

India's Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono of Netherlands clinched the ITF W75 Porto Open in Portugal on Saturday.

The top-seeded Indo-Dutch pair defeated third-seeded Anna Sinclair Rogers and Kateryna Volodko 6-3, 6-4 in the women's doubles final.

Though Rogers and Volodko did well to win points from the first serve with their winning percentage standing at 75 per cent, Prarthana and Hartono put up an outstanding performance by claiming 68 per cent of points from the second serve.

When it came to winning break points, Prarthana and Hartono won both points.

The Indo-Dutch pair advanced to the semifinal after their opponents in the quarterfinals Maja Chwalińska and Gabriela Andrea Knutson gave a walkover.



In the semifinal, they overcame a scare as Evialina Laskevich and Ekaterina Yashina won the first game 7-6 (8-6).

However, Prarthana and Hartono bounced back to claim the next two games 6-1, 10-5 to reach the final.

This is Thombare's third ITF doubles title this year, and her second one with Hartono.