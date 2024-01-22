PG Joygaon Giants crowned Champions of Legends Tennis League Season 2

In a captivating final amidst fog the debutant team PG Joygaon Giants emerged victorious over Rebound Ace India with a nail-biting score of 128-127 Sports Group. The Season 2 lineup featured five formidable teams - PG Joygaon Giants, Rebound Ace India, Stag Babolat Yoddhas, Kerala’s Royal Deccan Tuskers, and Season 1 Champions Aviraj Warriors. The tournament unfolded in a Round Robin format, followed by gripping semifinals where Rebound Ace India overcame Royal Deccan Tuskers 143-97 and PG Joygaon Giants defeated Aviraj Warriors 120-105, setting the stage for the epic final.

With the conclusion of Season 2, the league has garnered popularity and acclaim, promising to continue growing in size and stature. The LTL has now become a permanent fixture on the seniors' tour, providing a platform for seasoned players to showcase their skills and compete at a high level in a league format.

As the curtains fall on another successful season, the LTL looks forward to future editions with heightened anticipation, promising more thrilling ties and unforgettable moments. The league's organisers, Dilip Mohanty and Aditya Khanna, express their gratitude to all the team owners, players, and sponsors, who contributed to the success of Season 2. Their support and enthusiasm have played a pivotal role in making the LTL a prominent event in the world of senior tennis.