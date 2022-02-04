Peng Shuai is free to move in China: IOC President

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she can move freely in Beijing and spend time with family and friends. Bach's promised dinner with the tennis player is widely anticipated amid global concern for her safety after she accused a former Chinese Communist Party official of sexual assault.

Peng's brief public appearances in the three months since have not assured tennis officials and human rights activists of her well-being. The IOC and Bach have been criticized for taking part in video conferences with her that could not be independently verified. Bach says "we will know better about her physical integrity and about her mental state when we can finally meet in person."

No details about the dinner during the Beijing Olympics have been given. The IOC president says if Peng wants an official Chinese investigation into her allegations "we would also support her in this."