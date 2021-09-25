Tennis
Ostrava Open: Women's doubles semifinal — Sania Mirza/Zhang Shuai vs Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya — LIVE Blog, Updates, Report
Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai face of Japanese pair of Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya in the semifinals of Ostrava Open. Get LIVE updates from the match.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for the women' doubles semifinal encounter of Sania Mirza and China's Zhang Shuai, against the Japanese pair of Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya at Ostrava Open.
Earlier Mirza and Zhang beat Lidziya Marozova and Anna Danilina 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 in the quarterfinals.
Live Updates
- 25 Sep 2021 11:07 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang 2-4 Hozumi/Ninomiya
That's a hard-earned point to make it 30-0 by Ninomiya. They step up to lead in 4 games.
- 25 Sep 2021 11:02 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang 3-2 Hozumi/Ninomiya
Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai maintain a lead in the second set.
- 25 Sep 2021 10:59 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang 2-2 Hozumi/Ninomiya
Ninomiya slams a volley beyond the reach of Mirza who was guarding back of the court. They lead 30-15. Hozumi commits an error to make it 40-30. Ninomiya equals with a powerful stroke.
- 25 Sep 2021 10:53 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang 2-1 Hozumi/Ninomiya
Sania earned the first point on her serve. Zhang's quick response earned the Indo-Chinese pair another point at 30-0. An immaculate forehand by Mirza caught the Japanese off guard as they lead 40-15. Ninomiya tires up Zhang to win a point at 30-40. They eventually level at 40-40. But Sania's last serve couldn't be returned.
- 25 Sep 2021 10:48 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang 1-1 Hozumi/Ninomiya
Hozumi's return on her serve goes outside to 15-15. A quick return by Ninomiya grab them a 301-15 lead. Hozumi squares off with an ace.
- 25 Sep 2021 10:45 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang 1-0 Hozumi/Ninomiya
Zhang serves to lead at 15-0. Followed it up with an ace at 30-0. Quick six-shot rally ends up falling out of the court at 30-15. Another failure to return makes it 40-15. Sania slams a high return which was way beyond Ninomiya's reach.
- 25 Sep 2021 10:42 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang win set 1 by 6-2 over Hozumi/Ninomiya
Ninomiya hits outside to gave Sania and Zhang an edge of 15-0. Zhang's return was pierced close by Hozumi, unable for Sania to take an attempt at 15-15. Sania aimed to reach another return, however the ball deflects from her racket to get outside the court at 30-30. Zhang breaks a tiring rally with a powerful punch to seek an advantage. Sania and Zhang takes the first set 6-2.
- 25 Sep 2021 10:35 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang 5-2 Hozumi/Ninomiya
Mirza takes the serve. Hozumi and Ninomiya pull off surprising shots towards the edge to make it 30-15. Eventually, they lose a point by hitting the net at 30-30. Sania and Zhang forges good court coverage and the Indian's backhand shot could not be returned as they edge 40-30. Another good serve to bag the game.
- 25 Sep 2021 10:32 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang 4-2 Hozumi/Ninomiya
Hozumi's serves hits the net on return, Sania/Zhang leads 15-0. An attempt by Zhang to hit to the edge of court falls out to make 15-15. Zhang's return gets return from the net as they trail 15-40. Zhang pounces another shot, goes beyond Niyomina's reach at 30-40. Mirza loses her second game of set 1.
- 25 Sep 2021 10:27 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang 4-1 Hozumi/Ninomiya
Serve by Zhang goes out by rebound as they trail 15-30. Another attempt by Sania goes way out of the court to make it 15-40. Hozumi and Ninomiya win their first game.