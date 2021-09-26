With Ostrava Open win, Sania Mirza shoots up the rankings to World No. 62

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza has shown the mettle she is made up of as she is on a phenomenal comeback streak! After a runners-up finish at the Cleveland Championships in August, Sania Mirza along with partner, Zhang Shuai dominated at the WTA 500 Ostrava Open and lifted the Women's Doubles in sheer style, winning 6-3, 6-2! As a result of this overwhelming victory, Mirza's very first in 2021, the former World No. 1 doubles player has shot up the WTA rankings to the 62nd spot with this!

The Ostrava Open win also happens to be the first title win for Sania after a long hiatus of 617 days. Her last title came at the Hobart International in 2020, before the pandemic began. With this victory, Mirza will make a return to the top-100 rankings after three whole years as well!

SANIA CLAIMS OSTRAVA TITLE 🔥



Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Zhang Shuai beat USA's Kaitlyn Christian and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe to win the women's doubles crown at the #OstravaOpen.



Score: 6-3, 6-2@MirzaSania | #Tennis 🎾



pic.twitter.com/v95jcicLXX — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 26, 2021

Having dropped outside the top-100 when Sania Mirza took a maternity break in 2018 to have her son, Izhaan, with her Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik, the 6-time Grand Slam champion cruised into the top-100 a little earlier this week itself when she reached the quarters of the Ostrava Open. Having played consistently this year and even participated in the Tokyo Olympics, Sania Mirza has been in raging form and looks hungry for more!



As a result of her doubles win at Ostrava Open, Sania Mirza is now ranked 62! She has made some strides in last few weeks!#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Dh099uk77q — Sports India Updates (@Punterlife1) September 26, 2021

With the rankings due to be released on Monday, Sania Mirza will now be on the World No. 62 spot, a high bump from her current ranking of 110 on the WTA Doubles list. At 34, Sania Mirza also moves ahead of fellow Indian, Ankita Raina, who is the World No. 101 in doubles this week and hasn't been enjoying too much success lately. Lifting her 43rd doubles title, Sania Mirza has proven once again why she is still one of the best and trusted tennis players the country has ever produced!

