Ostrava Open: Women's doubles final - Sania Mirza/Zhang Shuai vs Kaitlyn Christian/Erin Routliffe — LIVE blog, Updates, Report
Eager to lift a title after 2020, Sania Mirza and partner, Zhang Shuai is up against third seeds at the Ostrava Open. Follow live!
Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza is back in the finals once more after her beautiful run at the Cleveland Championships, prior to the 2021 US Open. This time, Mirza along with her Chinese partner, Zhang Shuai, are placed as the second seeds at the Ostrava Open and they will go up against third seeds Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe for the title!
Follow LIVE here as Sania Mirza goes for history:
- 26 Sep 2021 11:16 AM GMT
Sania Mirza wins her first title after 617 days!
After Sania Mirza's victory in Hobart International in 2020, the 6-time Grand Slam champion wins another title after 617 days!
A dominating show from the Indo-Chinese pair as they win in little over an hour, 6-3, 6-2!
- 26 Sep 2021 11:15 AM GMT
SANIA MIRZA/ZHANG SHUAI WINS!
What a dominating performance from the Indo-Chinese pair as they win in straight sets!
- 26 Sep 2021 11:12 AM GMT
Sania and Zhang break AGAIN!
There is no stopping Sania Mirza from lifting her 43rd doubles WTA title as the Indo-Chinese pair break once again!
The second seeds lead 5-2 in the second set!
- 26 Sep 2021 11:08 AM GMT
What coordination from Sania and Zhang!
Beautiful rhythm here by the Indo-Chinese pair as Zhang serves and Mirza gets ready to kill the returns with overhead smashes!
The second seeded pair lead 4-2 in the second set! Let's go!
- 26 Sep 2021 11:04 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang continue to put pressure on the third seeds, who also fall for it and gifts them with break point opportunities!
- 26 Sep 2021 11:00 AM GMT
Impressive agility from Zhang!
Zhang Shuai, a former World No. 23 in singles sure knows how to cover ground quickly and is very sharp near the net as she returns deftly, with speed and precision!
The Indo-Chinese pair lead 3-1 in Set 2 as Sania Mirza also holds her serve!
- 26 Sep 2021 10:56 AM GMT
Mirza/Zhang break super early in second set!
In no mood to waste time, Mirza/Zhang attack and force a lot of errors from the American-Kiwi pair, seeded third!
Nervous on their serve, they get broken again. Mirza/ Zhang lead 2-1 in set 2!
- 26 Sep 2021 10:51 AM GMT
Into Set 2, both pairs hold serve well again!
No sweats broken in the second set as well as both pairs hold their serve. It is 1 ALL on the board.
However, the momentum is clearly on Mirza and Zhang's side after the first set win, as they hit winners cheekily every now and then!