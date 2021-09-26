Ostrava Open: Women's doubles final - Sania Mirza/Zhang Shuai vs Kaitlyn Christian/Erin Routliffe — LIVE blog, Updates, Report

Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza is back in the finals once more after her beautiful run at the Cleveland Championships, prior to the 2021 US Open. This time, Mirza along with her Chinese partner, Zhang Shuai, are placed as the second seeds at the Ostrava Open and they will go up against third seeds Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe for the title!

