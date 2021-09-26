Top
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Ostrava Open: Women's doubles final - Sania Mirza/Zhang Shuai vs Kaitlyn Christian/Erin Routliffe — LIVE blog, Updates, Report

Eager to lift a title after 2020, Sania Mirza and partner, Zhang Shuai is up against third seeds at the Ostrava Open. Follow live!

Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai at the Ostrava Open
X

Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai at the Ostrava Open (Source: Indian Tennis Daily)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-09-26T16:48:01+05:30

Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza is back in the finals once more after her beautiful run at the Cleveland Championships, prior to the 2021 US Open. This time, Mirza along with her Chinese partner, Zhang Shuai, are placed as the second seeds at the Ostrava Open and they will go up against third seeds Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe for the title!

Follow LIVE here as Sania Mirza goes for history:

Live Updates

>Load More
Tennis Sania Mirza Indian tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X