Novak Djokovic's visa cancelled by Immigration Minister; deportation issued again

Almost every sports and tennis fan was waiting with bated breath to know what the Australian Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke had to decide about 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's visa issue. With the drama now having stretched over a week, Alex Hawke has finally let his decision know to cancel the visa of the 9-time Australian Open champion "on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so." This subsequently quashes the prior ruling in Novak Djokovic's favor in the court which allowed for his visa to be reinstated, as of Monday.

BREAKING:



Alex Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, has cancelled Novak Djokovic's Australian visa "on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."



This is effectively a re-deportation order for the unvaccinated nine-time #AusOpen champion. pic.twitter.com/2P611AbUiw — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 14, 2022

With wide-scale protests both online and on the streets of Melbourne ever since Novak Djokovic got detained by the Australian Border Force once he landed at the Tullamarine airport last week after issues were found with his visa, the matter has just moved from one controversy to the other.

The World No. 1 player after winning the court case that had revoked his visa had directly started practicing for the upcoming Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena, where he is supposed to be on the quest for a record-making 10th Australian Open title and a 21st Grand Slam.

I'm pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

On Wednesday, the Australian Open draw also had the name of Novak Djokovic, and he drew fellow Serbian player Miomir Kecmanović for the first-round clash. However, given the Australian Immigration Minister's latest decision - Novak Djokovic's visa has been cancelled once again and he will be deported, as per this and therefore, the Australian Open will perhaps not be seeing Djokovic participating.

Djokovic, who was travelling on an 'exemption permission' provided by Tennis Australia and the Victorian government, ended up revealing that he made public appearances while he had COVID-19 and even gave interviews to the French magazine, L'Equipe during that stage.

It remains to be seen if Djokovic's lawyers further question the decision of Alex Hawke and appeals in court, but as of now, Djokovic's visa stands cancelled once more and he will be most likely be deported.

