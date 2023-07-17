Novak Djokovic tears up on looking at his son after Wimbledon defeat: Watch

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears upon looking up at his wife and son in the Wimbledon stands after losing an epic final to Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday night.

In a moment that brought out the human side of an athlete who has often been accused of appearing machine-like, Novak lost his well-maintained composure at the post-match speech after the on-court interviewer asked him if he had any words for his box.

“Nice to see my son still up there, smiling," Djokovic said as he made a long pause in his so far evenly paced speech praising Alcaraz. He then started to cry, as the crowd applauded the special moment.

“I love you. Thank you for supporting me. I’ll give you a big hug & we can all love each other. Thank you," Djokovic said as he walked away.

Djokovic took the opening set 6-1 on Sunday night and it looked like he would win an 8th Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer's all-time record.

Alcaraz fought back to take the second 7-6 before winning the third set 6-1. Djokovic rallied to take the match into an incredible fifth set, before the Spaniard eventually prevailed. It was an epic final that lasted almost five hours. A match fitting of the occasion. Carlos Alcaraz is the first player not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray to win the Wimbledon title in 20 years.

"I thought I only had trouble with Carlos on clay and hard court but now on grass too! He adapted amazingly. You never like to lose matches like this but when all the emotions have settled I have to be grateful. I have to congratulate Carlos. I lost to a better player today," Djokovic said after being deposed on Centre Court.

"I have won so many close matches over the years and maybe should have lost a couple of matches I won, so maybe this is even," he added.

It was an admirable speech after he had started on an ominous note: "I have to start with praising Alcaraz and his team..."

Djokovic's elder son, Stefan, who found himself at the centre of the spotlight suddenly, also had a meeting with the Wimbledon 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spanish tennis phenom.

"It is amazing to play against him. He has inspired me a lot. I started playing tennis, watching Novak and he was already winning tournaments when I was born," Alcaraz said a little later.