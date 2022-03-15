Novak Djokovic to reclaim No. 1 rank after Daniil Medvevdev's mini- stint

Novak Djokovic will return to the top spot of the ATP rankings on Monday after Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev lost the World No. 1 spot, losing in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, to a resurgent Gael Monfils, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.



Rising to the Numero Uno spot on 28th February 2022, Daniil Medvedev's debut reign as the World No. 1 was short-lived, lasting only two weeks. The reigning US Open champion suffered from a semi-final loss to Rafa Nadal at the Mexican Open and a third-round loss to Monfils at the BNP Paribas Open, in consecutive tournaments, after his grand Australian Open runners-up outing.

Simply Stunning 🤯



The moment 35 y/o @Gael_Monfils takes out Medvedev in Indian Wells!



Next up in R4: Carlos Alcaraz! pic.twitter.com/vsGxa0NIsI — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 14, 2022

Frenchman Gael Monfils is in brilliant form and for the first time in 13 years, he went on to defeat the No. 1 player. Although Medvedev looked sharp in the opening set, the Russian soon lost steam from the second and Monfils capitalised on that and gained momentum to claim the victory and in the process, dethrone Medvedev from the pole position.

"I'm quite happy right now - I'm in my zone," Monfils said. "I moved quite good and then I changed the speed quite a lot." "I knew I was in great shape and tough to beat," he added. "It's always special to beat a World No 1," the 35-year-old revealed post-match. With this resounding victory in front of a thunderous California crowd, Monfils booked his date with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz who saw off fellow countryman Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-0 in his latest match.

This victory of Monfils guarantees 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's return to the World No. 1 position again, even though the Serb has only played one tournament - the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost in the quarters to Jiri Vesely, this year.

Unable to play a string of tournaments owing to his stance about not taking the vaccine, Novak Djokovic's 2022 has been heavily disrupted. The Serb will make a return to tennis at the Monte Carlo Masters in April as the clay-court swing begins.



