Novak Djokovic's name in Indian Wells draw stirs up yet another vaccine debate

Novak Djokovic was included in the Men's Draw of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, which has caused a stir among the tennis fans yet again.

Given the compulsory vaccine mandate in the US, Djokovic's participation in the tournament was waived. But after seeing his name in the draw of the tournament, many were left confused about his participation and the event's safety rules.

However, organizers of the Indian Wells - BNP Paribas Open, have posted an update on the matter and said that, since Djokovic was on the entry list, he was placed into a draw. His participation in the tournament still remains uncertain and further updates will be posted soon.

Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country.#IndianWells — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 8, 2022

Djokovic who continued to remain on the entry list has yet to announce his decision regarding his participation in the tournament. According to ATP rules, until an official statement of withdrawal is made, a player can retain their position in the draw if they're on the entry list.



Five-time Indian Wells champion, Djokovic recently made it to the headlines and caused a lot of drama for his vaccine status and participation in the 2022 Australian Open, which ultimately resulted in his deportation from the country.

We will have to wait and see if the current World no.2, will be allowed to play at the Indian Wells or the same drama will continue in the US.