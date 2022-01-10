Tennis
Will Novak Djokovic be allowed to play Australian Open? - Live Updates
An Australian court has ordered for Novak Djokovic to be released from immigration detention immediately.
Australia's Federal Circuit Court has quashed the government's decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa. The court has ordered for Djokovic to be released from immigration detention immediately.
However, the federal government's counsel said that ministerial powers could be invoked to cancel Djokovic's visa. The ball seems to be in immigration minister Alex Hawke's court, who can now personally intervene and decide to cancel his visa anyway on entirely new grounds.
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 10 Jan 2022 7:51 AM GMT
Police arrive at Djokovic’s building
The Age reports that police are at the Melbourne office of Novak Djokovic’s lawyers. His lawyers confirmed in the court hearing earlier that Djokovic was with them.
- 10 Jan 2022 7:26 AM GMT
Australian minister threatens to rain on Djokovic parade
For now, the Australian government has agreed to revoke the decision to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa, meaning the visa he came to Australia on stands, and he will be released from detention. The reason for this is the government acknowledged it didn’t give Djokovic enough time after notifying him of the intent to cancel his visa.
However, even as Djokovic supporters rejoice, the Serbian still does face being banned from Australia for three years if the minister decides to cancel the visa. The minister has up to 4 hours to respond.
- 10 Jan 2022 7:18 AM GMT
Australian court overturns government decision
It has been a sensational Tuesday in Australia, with the court wading into the battle between the Australian government and the world's top male singles tennis player. Djokovic and his team of lawyers have won Round 1. For the moment, it would seem he is set to defend his Australian Open crown.
But.....
Government counsel Christopher Tran said during the hearing the immigration minister, Alex Hawke, will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancelling the visa. That means that once the decision is revoked, Hawke could re-cancel it, as was flagged earlier in the day.