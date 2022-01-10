Log In
Tennis

Will Novak Djokovic be allowed to play Australian Open? - Live Updates

An Australian court has ordered for Novak Djokovic to be released from immigration detention immediately.

Will Novak Djokovic be allowed to defend his Australian Open crown? (Getty)

Australia's Federal Circuit Court has quashed the government's decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa. The court has ordered for Djokovic to be released from immigration detention immediately.

However, the federal government's counsel said that ministerial powers could be invoked to cancel Djokovic's visa. The ball seems to be in immigration minister Alex Hawke's court, who can now personally intervene and decide to cancel his visa anyway on entirely new grounds.

