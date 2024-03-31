Niki Poonacha and Rithvik Bollipalli clinch first ATP Challenger title in San Luis

Indian doubles pair Niki Poonacha and Rithvik Bollipalli secured their maiden ATP Challenger title at San Luis, Mexico, on Sunday. The duo showcased their prowess on the court, overpowering the Swiss pair of Antoine Bellier and Marc-Andrea Huesler in the final with a commanding scoreline of 6-3, 6-2.

Throughout the tournament, the 2nd seeded Indian duo exhibited impressive teamwork, cementing their path to the championship. Their journey to victory included defeating formidable opponents in each round.

Niki/Rithvik win ATP Challenger, San Luis Open! 🏆🎾



The 🇮🇳 pair defeated Balller/ Huesler of 🇨🇭 6️⃣-3️⃣,6️⃣-2️⃣ in the finals of the Challenger Tour event. 👏#tennis | #ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/NC3qmZ6KFx — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 31, 2024

In the first round Niki Poonacha/Rithvik Bollipalli defeated Hunter Reese/Thomas Fancutt with a score of 6-3, 7-6. They triumphed over Vasek Pospisil / Hans Hach Verdugo in a hard-fought battle, clinching victory with a score of 7-6, 4-6, 13-11 in the quarterfinals.



In the semifinals Poonacha and Bollipalli continued their winning streak, defeating Patrick Trhac / Ryan Seggerman with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

The final showdown against Bellier and Huesler saw the Indian duo dominate the court, securing the title in straight sets.

With this significant triumph, Niki Poonacha and Rithvik Bollipalli have achieved career-high rankings. Poonacha soared to a ranking of 128, while Bollipalli reached 136 in the ATP doubles rankings.