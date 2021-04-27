How Nagaland's Lenien Jamir created history by winning an athletic scholarship in USA

Winning an athletic scholarship in colleges based in the United States of America is not easy. One has to fight off competition from athletes spread across the globe to earn sports scholarship in USA.



But, it was not so tough for Lenien Jamir from Nagaland. The 19 year old created history when she became the first ever tennis player from the state to earn an athletic scholarship at the Monmouth University in New Jersey last year.

Hailing from the Mokochung district, Jamir tried her hands in taekwondo and swimming before taking up tennis when she was just six years old. With facilities in Nagaland limited, the Jamir family soon shifted to Guwahati, Assam to support their daughter's dream.



The All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) is where Lenien Jamir spent most of her childhood training. Under the tutelage of Bedanta Buragohain, she has won over 20 All India Tennis Association (AITA) domestic singles title.

Though Jamir joined the University team only in January 2021 due to the pandemic, she has already put up some highly consistent performances and recently earned the AII-MAAC honours.