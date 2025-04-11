Monte-Carlo Masters: Bopanna-Shelton bow out in the quarter-final

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his American partner, Ben Shelton, exited the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters in the quarterfinals on Friday in Monaco, France.

The Indo-American duo failed to carry forward their winning momentum, falling in a tight three-setter (2-6, 6-4, 7-10) against home favourite Romain Arneodo and his French partner Manuel Guinard.

No place like home! 👏



Monegasque Romain Arneodo and partner Manuel Guinard defeat Shetlon/Bopanna 6-2 4-6 10-7 to move into the semi-finals#RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/NFm6jeVMfD — Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (@ROLEXMCMASTERS) April 11, 2025

Bopanna and Shelton had a poor start, with both players dropping one service game each and failing to convert their two break-point opportunities, ultimately conceding the opening set 2-6.

They bounced back strongly in the second set, not allowing a single break-point opportunity to their opponents. Their solid play led to the first break of serve against the French-Monégasque pair, helping them level the match.

However, in the deciding set, Arneodo and Guinard maintained a 100% first-serve record and held their nerves in the super tiebreaker, edging past Bopanna and Shelton 10-7 to book their place in the semifinals.

Bopanna, who is currently struggling with form, is yet to reach a semifinal this season. The veteran Indian will be hoping to rediscover his touch ahead of key tournaments like Wimbledon.