Most memorable performances by Indian players in Australian Open

The Australian Open, the season-opening Grand Slam, has witnessed some of the most stellar performances by Indian players at the Rod Laver Arena. Through sheer determination, resilience and grit, Indian tennis players have engraved their names in the history books at this prestigious tournament.

We revisit the moments when Indian athletes displayed their sporting spirits making the entire nation proud.

Sania Mirza’s history making performance in the 2016 Australian Open

The 2016 Australian Open will be remembered as a defining moment in Indian tennis history as Sania Mirza along with her doubles partner Martina Hingis lifted the coveted title. Their victory in the final over Czechia pair Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka [(7-6 (1), 6-3)] made the history books, as Sania Mirza became the first Indian woman to secure a Grand Slam title in women’s doubles category at the Australian Open. With this win, they soared to new heights of success, securing their 12th title win together and maintaining an impressive 36-game winning streak.

Leander Paes achieves the unthinkable

Shockwaves were sent across the globe when India’s first entrant into the International Tennis Hall of Fame - Leander Paes along with his doubles partner Radek Stepanek defeated 16-time Grand Slam champions and the most successful tennis duo of all-time Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan in the men’s doubles category at the 2012 Australian Open final. After losing to the Bryan brothers five times, Leander Paes finally got the upper hand by denying them their record 12th Grand Slam title. This victory marked a historic milestone as Paes lifted his first Australian Open trophy.

Bhupathi-Sania duo scripts Indian victory

Mahesh Bhupathi clinched his second Australian Open mixed doubles title by pairing up with the then 22-year-old Indian prodigy Sania Mirza, crushing Andy Ram and Natalie Dechy in straight sets in the 2009 Australian Open final. This triumph marked Bhupathi's 11th Grand Slam title, an impressive seventh in the mixed doubles category. For the young Sania Mirza, this was her first-ever Grand Slam title.

Ramesh Krishnan pulling off a major upset

The 1989 Australian Open proved to be a game-changer for the Indian tennis fraternity when the iconic Ramesh Krishnan was drawn against the then No. 1 ranked Mats Wilander in the 2nd round and achieved the unthinkable. Despite the potential for Wilander to secure a seventh straight victory against Krishnan, the match concluded with a straight sets scoreline of 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 in favour of Krishnan, leaving the spectators in awe.

Sr. No. Player Year 1 Leander Paes and Martina Navratilova 2003 2 Leander Paes and Martina Navratilova 2006 3 Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza 2009 4 Leander Paes and Cara Black 2010 5 Leander Paes and Radek Stepanek 2012 6 Leander Paes and Martina Hingis 2015 7 Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis 2016

Ahead of the 2024 edition of Australian Open, Sony Sports Network is delighted to have two-time Australian Open champion Sania Mirza as an expert on its studio show Extraaa Serve along with former India No. 1 singles player Somdev Devvarman, and the accomplished two-time ATP World Tour title-holder in men’s doubles, Purav Raja who will provide unparalleled insights, making it a must-watch for tennis enthusiasts.

