Monte Carlo Masters: Rohan Bopanna/Jamie Murray storm into quarters
Rohan Bopanna and British partner, Jamie Murray had to dig deep against the pair of Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda to book their place in the quarters of the Monte Carlo Masters.
The fresh pairing of Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and Britain's Jamie Murray continued their winning spree at the ATP Monte Carlo Masters, registering a thrilling victory over the all-American pair of Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda, 6-4, 6-7,10-7.
Beginning the clay-court season on a positive note, Bopanna and Murray looked solid in the first game before the duo of Fritz and Korda turned things around and pushed the second set into a tie-breaker and forced the match into a decider by winning it, 6-7.
Into the decider, Bopanna and Murray had to dig deep before they could have the last word and seal their spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 event.
Notably, Sebastian Korda made an impression in the singles when he ousted teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the first round of the clay-court Masters event, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.
However, Korda soon clashed with his doubles partner Taylor Fritz in the third round and lost, 7-6. 7-5 as Fritz became the first American in 14 years to enter the quarters of Monte Carlo in men's singles.
The Indo-British duo of Bopanna and Murray will have to face the third-seeded combine of Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters. The match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST on 15th April at the Court des Princes.