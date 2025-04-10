Monte-Carlo Masters: Bopanna-Shelton advance to the quarterfinal

The Indo-American duo of Rohan Bopanna and Ben Shelton continued their good form to reach the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters 1000 event at Monte Carlo Country Club, France, on Wednesday.

Rohan and his younger partner, Shelton, came from behind to get the better of the third seeded Italian pair of Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli in three sets (2-6, 7-6, 10-7) in an hour and 38 minutes.

Rohan, rewriting history in every match, broke his own record to became the oldest man to win an ATP Masters 1000 match, which he created just few days back after his first round victory at this event.

Still..Ageless Rojan bopanna has super firepower to shine on highest level of the game. #MonteCarlomasters2025 pic.twitter.com/F9SlBVUTtT — Sport in a nutshell (@Shuvo10976159) April 9, 2025

A brilliant comeback

Rohan and Shelton had a poor opening set as both of the players dropped one break each and lost the first set dreadfully with the scores of 2-6.

In the second set, they had another break on the serve, and a straight-set defeat was looming around them. But then they made a comeback and won their first break of the match to force a tiebreaker.

In the tie-breaker, they maintained a perfect serve record to win the set, 7-6(4), and force a deciding super tie-breaker

After an intense battle in the decider, the Indo-American pair clinched the super tie-breaker with the scores of 10-7 to reach the quarterfinals.