Sports ministry allocates financial assistance to Sumit Nagal, Arjun Singh

Indian Tennis sensation Sumit Nagal has received a significant boost as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved financial assistance for his upcoming international competitions.

Nagal, who has been making waves in the tennis circuit, will receive crucial funding to participate in two international competitions. The financial support covers his airfare, accommodation expenses, coaching fees, and fees for physiotherapists, fitness coaches, and mental trainers.

India's top-ranked #Tennis star Sumit Nagal and #Paris2024 Equestrian quota place winner Anush Agarwalla have been included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) on Monday.



Joining them are a few more names.

Details:https://t.co/awKUcq7zdn — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 11, 2024

In addition to Nagal's financial assistance, the MOC has approved proposals for other athletes as well.

Equestrian Anush Agarwalla has received approval for participation in eight competitions and procurement of essential equipment for his horses. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover accommodation costs for Agarwalla and his coach, along with entry fees, horse feed costs, coach fees, and expenses for horse grooms.



Judoka Asmita Dey has been granted financial assistance to support her participation in the Grand Prix in Austria, while Shooter Arjun Singh Cheema's request for financial support for the ISAS Dortmund Competition has also received approval.

Additionally, the MOC has given the green light for hiring a video analyst for Badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, along with extending the contract for weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s physiotherapist. Financial assistance has also been approved for track athlete Amoj Jacob to acquire upgraded training equipment, enhancing his preparation for upcoming competitions.